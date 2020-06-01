Frances L. "Fran" Marshall
Frances L. "Fran" Marshall, age 70 passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH. Born September 18, 1949 in Kieffer, West Virginia to Carl and Mattie (Nash) Sears. Fran is preceded in death by her loving husband Don Marshall in 2007, mother Mattie Sears and brother Jimmy Sears. Fran is survived by her father Carl "Pap" Sears of West Virginia, daughter Angela Crespo-Grow and her husband Shaw Grow, of Tipp City, son Don Marshall Jr., of Coal Center, PA, sisters Janice Elleman, TX, Deeanna Field, OK, Dianna "DiDi" McDonald, AL, Cindy Schultz. Piqua, Ohio, brother Denzil Sears, of Piqua, Ohio, brother in-law and sister-in-law Robert (Deana) Marshall of Dayton. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kylie and Karissa Crespo, Jack, Ella, and Kendal Grow, Kyle, Kenzi and Kaycen Marshall, and her grand dog "Pickles". She was a retired logistics manager with Conway Central Express. Fran loved telling stories, doing yard work, and loved life itself. Her special love was her family and grandkids. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 with visitation at 9:30AM till service at 11:00AM at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Ohio. Entombment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Vandalia, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made in Fran's name to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
