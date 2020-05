Or Copy this URL to Share

COVINGTON — Frances Marian Zacharias, age 84, of Covington, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Village Green Health Campus, Greenville. Private family services will be held with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill, is in charge of arrangements.



