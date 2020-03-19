CONWAY, S.C. — Frances S. Miller, 94, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Conway, South Carolina, passed away at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Conway Medical Center.

She was born July 24, 1925 in Meador, West Virginia to the late Bryan and Holly (Cisco) Staten.

She married Frederick I. Miller in 1969 and he preceded her in death in 1978.

Survivors include two daughters, Anna Schaefer of Conway, South Carolina, Dottie (Joseph) Cronin of Columbus; five grandchildren, Catherine Bruce, Tonya (Timothy) Ely, Joseph Cronin Jr., Isaac (Olivia) Schaefer, Jenny (Kevin) Sweeney, Holly (Quincy) Hardee; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and one more on the way. She was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Mrs. Miller was a past member of the Piqua Church of Christ. She was the former owner of a grocery store in West Virginia. Once she moved to Piqua, she worked as a weaver and spinner for Orr Felt. She enjoyed square dancing and spending time at the Conway Senior Center. She was also a past member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Piqua.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 15120 Collections Center Dr. Lockbox 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

