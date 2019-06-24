TROY — Frank McNeeley, age 87, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. He was born on October 21, 1931 in Hamilton County, IL to the late James Mitchell and Mamie Pearl (Daily) McNeeley. He was married to his wife of 51 years: Phyllis (Sharp) McNeeley and she preceded him in death in 2005.

Frank is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: John Mitchell and Bonnie McNeeley of Sidney, OH; daughter and son-in-law: Julie Ann and Ron Niswonger of Troy, OH;; three grandchildren: Shelley Scoggin of Sidney, James Niswonger of Cape Coral, FL and Ashley (Curtis) Cavanaugh of Troy; and four great grandchildren: Ryan, Andrew, Jacob and Lucas. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother: Robert McNeeley.

Frank served his country in the US Air Force.

He was a lifelong farmer and beekeeper.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with Pastor Harold Liess officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH with honor guard services at gravesite. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Co., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.