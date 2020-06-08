FRANK SHANNON
PIQUA — FRANK SHANNON, age 78, of Piqua, OH passed away at 9:52 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in his residence. Frank was born in Dayton, OH on December 15, 1941 to the late Frank and Louise (Bowman) Shannon.

Frank is survived by two brothers: Kirk Shannon, Lewisburg, OH and Denny Shannon, Troy, OH; stepdaughter: CJ Good, Euless, TX; and longtime girlfriend, Cecilia Shope, Lima, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his brother, Rick Shannon; one sister; and his best friend and companion of over 25 years: Frances Stanfield.

Frank worked for Fryman and Cook Construction Company in Brookville, OH for over 10 years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go dancing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
