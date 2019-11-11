TROY — Franklin "Beano" Adams, age 79 of Troy, passed away Friday, November 9, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born January 25, 1940 in Magoffin County, KY to the late Harrison and Altie (Jackson) Adams.

Franklin is survived by his three sisters: Lora Larck of Tipp City, Cora Horner of Troy, and Florence Kennedy (Dale) of Troy and brother Carl Adams (Bonnie) of Troy.

He was preceded in death by his six brothers: William, Ernest, James, Bob, Richard, and Raymond Adams and two sisters: Opal Adams and Flora Craft.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor John Hughes officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.