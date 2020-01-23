PIQUA — Franklin "Frank" E. Ball, age 80, of Piqua, OH passed away on January 22, 220 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

Frank was born in Bellefontaine, OH on June 22, 1939 to the late Michael and Ida Mae (Benchoff) Ball.

He married Bonnie (Floss) Ball on August 26, 1984. She survives.

Frank is survived by eleven children: Franklin, JR (Jodi) Ball, Piqua, OH, John Ball, Piqua, OH, Joe (Will) Ball, Columbus, OH, Danny (Carey) Ball, Piqua, OH, Shirley Jayne (Dean) White, Troy, OH, Lori (Bill) Villars, Plain City, OH, Kelly (Brian) Gill, Yorkshire, OH, Stephanie (Doug) Hardman, East Liberty, OH, and Amy Clark, Plain City, OH, and their mother, Ruth Ball; and Bonnie's children: Donald, Jr. (Brenda) Ballard, Akron, OH and Tamara Burchiel, Piqua, OH; one brother: Joe Ball, Dayton, OH; three sisters; Alice Dye, Phoenix, AZ, Maryann (Dan) Addington, Dayton, OH, and Nancy (Bill) Weber, Rockville, MD; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Frank is preceded in death by three brothers: David Ball, Robert Ball, and Phillip Ball; one sister: Betty Toomey; and three sons: Dean Ballard, Mark Ballard, and Tim Ballard.

Frank graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. He worked for Labor's Local 329 in Lima, OH for 31 years and he did property management for 34 years. Frank proudly served his country in The United States Navy 1958-1961. Frank was a hard-working man. He enjoyed fishing, puzzles, football, playing cards with his boys, and karaoke with his kids. He especially loved spending time with his family and his dog, Roxie.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 NOON on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with his nephew, Phillip Ball, JR. officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery, Huntsville, OH with full military honors presented by The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on January 25, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO BOX 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Miami County Humane Society, PO BOX 789, Troy, OH 45373.

