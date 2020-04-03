BRADFORD — Frederick J. Canan, age 77 of Bradford, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Springmeade Health Center.

Fred was born in Bradford on July 20, 1942 to the (late) Walter & Pauline (Westfall) Canan; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1960; worked as a Supervisor at FRAM for 21 years; a member of Common Grounds Church (formerly Bradford Church of the Brethren); previously was a Mason; loved to watch any sport, especially like The Oho State University Buckeyes; earlier in life he enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Helen E. Canan in 2014.

Fred is survived by his children, Kathy & Dan Wood of Beavercreek, Cully & Tabatha Canan of Bradford, Jon & Carmen Canan of Anna, Jennifer & Scott Snowden of Kettering; grandchildren, Rachel & Ryan Paulus, Nick & Sara Canan, Luke & Jessica Wood, Katie Wood, Iris, Willow, Ren, Nova Canan, Elaine, Andrew, Joseph, Elizabeth, Harrison Snowden, Hayden, Drew, Parker, Michalla Davidson; great-grandchildren, Gavin Paulus, Grace Levinson, Gwen Cason, Lily Goudy; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger & Ruthanne Canan of Columbus, Scott & Chris Canan of Bradford, Ron & Karen Canan of Bloomer; three sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Miller of Bradford, Sandy Batten of Bradford, Deb & Dave Dirksen of Bradford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus there will be private services. A livestream of the service will be available at https://m.facebook.com/stockerfraley at 3:00 PM Saturday.

A recording of the service will be posted within an hour after the service at stockerfraley.com below Fred's obituary.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.