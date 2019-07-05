PLEASANT HILL — Garry Allen Miller, age 65, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home. He was born May 24, 1954, in Troy, Ohio, to his parents Ronald Roy & Sherry Marlene (Hottle) Miller. Garry graduated from Newton High School class of 1972 and furthered his education at the Nashville Tennessee Auto Diesel School. Garry worked for many auto dealers and retired from Erwin Chrysler in 2016 as an automotive specialist. Classic Chevrolet cars were his passion and he took great joy in restoring them until they were in mint condition. He enjoyed building and collecting model cars and was written up many times in magazines. He was a member of many car clubs including the National Hot Rod Association, National Classic Car Association, National Monte Carlo Association, National Street Rod Association, and the Rod Fathers Choice Club in Connorsville, Indiana. Garry loved his family and was truly dedicated to his sister. It was admirable. He added character and charm in all that he did. Garry had many, many friends and was loved and respected by all. He was preceded in death by his mother Sherry Marlene Miller; grandparents Roy & Mable Miller, John & Clarabel Hottle. He will be missed and remembered by his father Ronald Roy Miller of Pleasant Hill; sister Pamela Ann Miller. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Monday, July 8, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 11:30-1:30 at the funeral home. The family would like to invite friends to bring their classic cars for the funeral procession.

