PIQUA — Gary D. McClure, age 78, of Piqua, OH passed away on February 19, 2020.

Gary was born in Logansport, IN on June 23, 1941 to the late Raymond D. and Agnes M. (Raber) McClure.

He married Sharon McClure in Los Angeles, CA on December 22, 1962. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2013.

Gary is also survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: Michael and Christina McClure, Lakeview, OH; Mark McClure, Piqua, OH; one daughter and son-in-law: Karin and Mark Spradlin, Piqua, OH; one brother: Rick (Reba) McClure; three nephews: Rod (Lauren) McClure, Wes McClure, and David (Shantel) McClure; six grandchildren: Whitney (Zach) Small, Brooke Spradlin, Amber (Scott) Schnabel, Nathan (Erin) McClure, Matthew McClure, and Christopher (Tiffany) McClure; five great-grandchildren: Alana, Tessa, Jaxon, Emi, and Michael; and best friend: Lou Hull.

He is preceded in death by niece-in-law, Sara McClure.

Gary graduated from Logansport High School in 1959 and then attended art school in California. He worked for American General Finance in Piqua, OH for 38 years. Gary enjoyed camping, photography, and painting. He loved his dogs and spending time with his family.

Funeral services are being held at 3:00 PM on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, with Erica Ernst Claypool officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.