INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Gary L. Nicol, 76, of Independence, Kentucky passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

He was born on May 12, 1943 in Ludlow, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert and Agnes Nicol.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marilyn Nicol (nee Berkemeier). He is also survived by daughter; Melanie Bennett, grandson Evan Dulaney; son-in-law Michael Dulaney; sister Doris "Nicki" Marinaro (Michael); nieces, Karen, Pamela, Mimi, and nephew Greg; brothers-in-law, Michael Berkemeier (Mary Ann) and Tony Berkemeier (Shellie), and sister-in-law Linda Gruenberg.

After graduating from Wilbraham Academy, Gary served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1963 to 1967. He was employed by Friendly Ice Cream Corporation until his retirement in 2000.

He was an avid auto racing enthusiast and enjoyed travel.

Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger is handling his cremation. A celebration of Gary's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Greater Cincinnati Chapter 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026

Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Kentucky are requested.

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.