TROY — Gary Lee Fessler, age 75 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Koester Pavilion. He was born November 20, 1943 in Troy to the late Floyd and Thelma (Miller) Fessler.

Gary is survived by his son Douglas Fessler of Cincinnati; daughter Amy Fessler (Todd Harnish) of Troy; grandson Logan Fessler (Dustin) of Piqua; granddaughter Eliana Fessler of Arcanum; great-grandson Bowen Fessler of Piqua; and sister Patricia Locker of Troy.

Gary was a 1962 graduate of Newton High School and was a foreman at General Motors for many years.

A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from-7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .