FLETCHER — Gary Lee Reid, age 76, of Fletcher passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Born on July 13, 1943 in Fletcher, Gary was a son of the late Emmett E. and Kathryn (Simmons) Reid.

He married Deborah Ferguson on September 20, 1969 and she survives as well as sons Matthew (Julia) Reid and Brian (Becky) Reid, six grandchildren: Jacob, Cody, Levi, Emily, Alexander and Audrey Reid; four great grandchildren: Brian, Brantley, Braden and Garret Reid; a brother, Marvin (Suzanne) Reid and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Reid and a brother, Russell O. Reid.

Gary was a 1962 graduate of Miami East High School, and from 1964 to 1966 he served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was a life long farmer and worked and retired from Hobart Brothers and ThermalArc.

His hobbies were restoring his beloved 55 Chevy and 1926 Ford Model T. He also collected Allis Chalmers tractors, (big and toy.)

Gary was retired from the Fletcher Fire Dept. where he served for many years.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fletcher Cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family.