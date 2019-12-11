ENON — George "Bob" Robert Cathcart, 77, of Enon, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.

He was born February 5, 1942, in Akron to the late George and Vesta Cathcart.

Bob was a retired Lt Commander in the U.S. Navy and a member of the Enon United Methodist Church.

He was Scout Master, Council Advancement Chairman, and Wood Badge Director, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Bob is survived by his wife, Janice (Ritterspach) Cathcart; three children: John and wife Jennifer Cathcart of Cincinnati, Michael and wife Corinne Cathcart of Midland, Michigan, Laura Cathcart of Lebanon; two sisters Jacquelyn and Judith; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen.

A visitation will be held 5-7 Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Enon United Methodist Church, 85 Broadway Rd, Enon, OH 45323. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm Tuesday in the Church with Pastor Jan officiating. Burial will follow in the Enon Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts Tecumseh Council, 326 S. Thompson Ave, Springfield, OH 45506, or to the Enon United Methodist Church.

Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Bob's family with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com