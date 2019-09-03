VERSAILLE — George "Bill" Trydle, age 60, of Versailles, formerly of Bradford, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Versailles Health Care Center.

He was born May 24, 1949 in Piqua to the late Robert Sr & Patricia (Spillers) Trydle; attended Bradford Schools; worked as a toolmaker & a painter; a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bradford; a Packers fan; & he loved to play euchre.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Thelma Clark; & brother, Robert Trydle Jr.

Bill is survived by his children, Sheryl (Nick) Lange of St. Henry, Audrey Arnett of Piqua, Whitney Risner of St. Paris, Robert Trydle of Quincy & Nicole (Megan) Salyers of Springfield; grandchildren, Ryan (Hillary) Lange of St. Henry, Sarah Lange of St. Henry, Michelle (Matt) Tobe of Ft. Recovery, Krista (Bryce) Carafa of Columbus, Kylee Floyd of Covington, Megan Lange & Olivia Lange of St. Henry, David Arnett III & Kendra Arnett of Piqua, Myles Salyers of Springfield, & Kaylee Capper of St. Paris; great-grandchildren, Victoria & Alexandria Lange, Adalynn Tobe, Neveah & Hayden Binkley; sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Huggins of Bradford; & many other relatives & friends.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held Friday at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, Bradford with Father Jim Simons celebrating. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to or Versailles Rehab Activities Fund.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.