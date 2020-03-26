CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Gerald "Jerry" Edward Volk, age 80, of Champaign County, OH passed away at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, OH on March 25, 2020 at 10:06 a.m.

Gerald was born on September 16, 1939 in Dayton, OH, a son of the late Gerald Albert and Anna Marie (Difloe) Volk.

He is survived by his wife Betty, whom he married on November 29, 1986.

He is also survived by two sons: Daniel and Robert Volk, one stepson, J.D. Rutt, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Two sisters and a brother also survive: Sally Pace, Judy Kappler, and Charles Volk.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Gerald Edward Volk, Jr., a sister Mary Louise Alexander, and two brothers James and Paul Volk.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Christiansburg Fire Dept. P.O. Box 300, Christiansburg, OH 45389.

