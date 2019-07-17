CINCINNATI — Gerald Wayne Saffell, age 83, residing in Cincinnati, OH passed away on July 16, 2019.

He was born October 10, 1935 in Wheeling, WV to the late Raymond and Louise Saffell of New Athens, OH.

He attended Ohio University and served in the US Air Force for 22 years and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a civil servant for the US Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force base for the remainder of his working career. He lived in Troy, OH for many years and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Troy. Later in life he moved back to his childhood origins of New Athens, OH and served as its mayor for a year. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Inez Lea Saffell (Kelley), and sister Marylin Saffell Croft.

Surviving are his daughters Jennifer Saffell Glassmeyer, (Ken) Cincinnati OH, and Rebecca Saffell Karns, Kettering OH., and son Scott Saffell of Troy, OH. Also survived by 8 grand-children and 10 great grand-children, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. A graveside service will follow on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Military graveside honors will be provided by Cadiz American Legion Post, #34.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Hospice of Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.