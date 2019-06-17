TROY — Geraldine L. Anderson, age 85, of Troy, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, Ohio.

She was born August 23, 1933 in Troy, Ohio to the late Paul Revere and Elizabeth (Taylor) Sowry.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Deborah (Robert) Williams of Troy; one son: Steven Anderson of New Carlisle, Ohio; three grandchildren: Elisa (Jason) Thurmond, Megan (Ronald) McKee, and Nicholas (Robyn) Anderson; great-grandchildren: Evan and Max Thurmond, Parker and Brady McKee, and Reme and Sullivan Anderson; and special friends: Chad and Stacy Abbott and their three boys, Jared, Anthony and Isaac. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 60 years: Emil "Andy" Anderson on August 3, 2012 and one brother: Donald Sowry.

Geraldine was a member of First United Church of Christ in Troy. She was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 in Troy and Troy Senior Citizens Center.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Lauren Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.