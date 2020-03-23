TROY — Glenn Ray Witters, age 83 of Troy, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born March 21, 1936 in Darke County to the late Basil and Lucille (Supinger) Witters.

Glenn is survived by his son Joshua Witters (Sharon) of Troy, daughter Abigail Roe (Steve) of Danville, IL, two grandchildren: Alex Witters of Indianapolis, IN and Lydia Witters of Troy, and sister Esther Baltes (Donald) of Tuscan, AZ.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Witters, who passed August 4, 2019, two sons: Micah Witters and Nathan Witters, two brothers: LeRoy William Witters and Herbert Witters, and two sisters: Ruth Ellen Witters and Martha Mae Bryson.

Glenn was a graduate of Jackson High School and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Vandalia.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

