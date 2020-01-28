BRADFORD — Glenna Jean Curry, age 69, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home in Bradford.

She was born May 8, 1950 in Piqua to the late Glen & Lucille (Wilder) Marshall; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1968; earned her Pharmacy Tech License at Sinclair; a member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren, where over the years she sang in the choir, led the youth group & was involved in many plays, banquets & holiday events; worked at Hobart Bros, Marshall's Service & Upper Valley Medical Center; Vice President of the Bradford Pumpkin Show for many years, started the house decorating contest & the cutest & fastest baby contests; a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes; she loved Bradford sporting events, especially those in which her grandsons were playing; & the sight of Glenna taking her grandsons on her scooter to the Dollar General will be missed by all Bradford residents along their route.

Preceded in death by her parents; & infant daughter, Dominique Trevino.

Glenna is survived by her husband & longtime love, Fred Curry; son, Dr. Bill (Patches) Trevino of Bradford; 5 grandsons, Gaven, Garrett, Griffin, Grady & Greyson; brother, Russ (Jennet) Marshall of MO, Darrell (Joyce) Marshall of Bradford & Tim (Cathy) Marshall of Troy; & other relatives & friends.

Memorial Service to be held Sunday at 3:30p.m. at Common Ground Christian Church, Bradford (formerly Bradford Church of the Brethren). Visitation to be held 1:30p.m. until time of service Sunday at the church.

Glenna donated her remains to Wright State University School of Medicine.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.