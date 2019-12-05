FLETCHER — Glenna Williams, age 91, of Fletcher, OH passed away at 11:37 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, in Upper Valley Medical Center Hospice Unit, Troy, OH.

Born on May 2, 1928 in Pleasant Hill, OH, Glenna was a daughter of the late Emry and Ruth (Ditmer) Baker.

She married Gilbert Williams on February 4, 1950 and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2003.

She is survived by son, Tim (Sandy) Williams of Conover, Ohio daughter-in-law, Yvonne Williams of Jackson Center, Ohio, 4 grandchildren: Chad (Kari) Williams of Conover, Mike (Carrie) Williams of Troy, Jason (Joy) Williams of Rushylvania, Angela (Lucas) Woodward of Jackson Center, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Two sisters, Mildred Harris of Piqua, Betty (Don) Brewer of New Madison, brother Harold (Terry) Baker of Troy and several nieces and nephews also survive Glenna.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Williams and two brothers, Sammy and Edwin.

Glenna was a 1947 graduate of Troy High School.

She was a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent and VP of the women's group.

She worked as the lunch line cashier at Miami East schools and the timekeeper at French Oil.

Glenna enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Cindee Johnson. Burial will follow in the Fletcher Cemetery.

Memorial donations In memory of Glenna may be made to the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326 or to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Condolences to the family may be sent at www.shivelyfuneralhome.com.