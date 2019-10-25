TROY — Gloria Jean Zerkle, age 86 of Troy, entered eternity Friday, October 25, 2019 at Koester Pavilion. She was born January 24, 1933 in Champaign County to the late William and Catherine (Bowman) Mattox.

Jean is survived by her daughters Peggee Beckham (Mark) of Huber Heights, Kim Copley of Troy, and Penny Younce of Luray, VA; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters Wanda January of Sycamore, Viola Boyd of Cable, and Doris Murray of Urbana.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Zerkle; brothers Edward and Donald Mattox and sister Lucille Mattox.

Jean was an excellent bowler, winning a number of awards and had traveled to the National Tournament several times. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and an active member of the Royal Heirs and loved spending time with her church family. She also was an avid fisher and loved going to Canada to fish. That's where she landed her big "muskie". She was a good baker and enjoyed sharing her baked goods with everyone. She retired as a personnel specialist from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 33 years of distinguished service.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Shawn Hess officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Terre Haute Cemetery in Terre Haute, OH.