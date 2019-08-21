TIPP CITY — Gordon D. Pittenger, Sr. age 82 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center.

Born November 22, 1936 in Proctorville, OH to the late Sylvester "Pop" and Pernell {Roach} Pittenger.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, John Robert Pittenger and daughter, Teresa {Pittenger} Pierre. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Joanna {Shahan} Pittenger, son, Gordon (Linda) Pittenger Jr., Troy, OH, son William (Julie) Pittenger, Lake Ozark, MO, sisters, Wilma Blankenship, Piqua, OH and Donna (Jim) Bubeck, Troy, OH, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Gordon was a 1954 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and General Manager for 43 years at Tipp Novelty Company. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bradford, OH and the Bradford Railroad Museum. Gordon was a "Man about town", who enjoyed talking with everyone he met and sharing his vast knowledge of the history of Tipp City. He was a member of the Tipp-Monroe Optimist Club, Sons of the American Legion, Eagles Lodge, life-member of the Tipp Senior Citizens, Past President and active member in both the Tipp Alumni Association and the Tippecanoe Historical Society. Due to his commitment and dedication to the community, he was honored with the 2017 Citizen of the Year Award by the Chamber of Commerce.

He was an avid golfer, bowler and "pool shark". He enjoyed spending time with friends and sharing in all the activities around town, but his greatest love was for his family. His stories, words of wisdom and his smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St.,Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Michael Buker, officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Gordon to Tippecanoe Historical Society, 20 N. Third St., Tipp City, OH 45371 or to Tipp Senior Citizens, 528 N. Hyatt St.,Tipp City, OH 45371.

