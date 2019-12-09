TROY — Grace Carrington Goodall, age 93, of Troy, OH passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was born on July 31, 1926 in Saginaw, MI to the late Edward and Lois Crane Carrington.

Grace is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: The Rev. Ann (Dean) Spahr of Indianapolis, IN; brother: Edward Carrington, Jr. of Bradenton, FL; granddaughter: Alison Spahr of Indianapolis, IN; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband: James West Goodall and sister: Sarah Uren.

Grace was a 1948 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church; the Current Events club; the AAUW and book group. Grace was also a former volunteer at Stouder Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring at the First Presbyterian Church, 20 South Walnut Street, Troy, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373, First Presbyterian Church, 20 South Walnut Street, Troy, OH 45373 or YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 South County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.