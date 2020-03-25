TROY — Gregory Lee (Tank) Bettelon died March 19th in Troy Ohio.

He was born to Janice Louise Bettelon and Harold W. Bettelon on Febrary 2nd, 1950 in Tipp City.

He is survived by his mother Janice (Tipp City), his wife of 47 years, Sandra Loughlin Bettelon(Piqua), his brother Eric Bettelon (Tambi) of New Carlisle, two children, James Brad Bettelon (Rhonda) and Carrie Jeanne Makris (Clifford) both of Piqua, Ohio, Bother-in-Law Joseph F. Loughlin (Marty). He delighted in his 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild (with one on the way), nieces and nephews. He graduated from Tippcanoe High School in 1968.

Tank worked for many years for Miami Industries of Piqua until it closed.

He enjoyed camping, arts and crafts at Christian camps with his wife, and being a DJ for car rallies in the Piqua and Troy areas.

He was a great photographer, recording family events, and filming weddings.

He attended and Emmaus weekends and gatherings, and was known to always have upbeat Christian messages posted on his Facebook page or sent out to his Messenger friends.

Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.