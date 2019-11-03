TROY — Gregory W. "Greg" Chaney, age 69, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 30, 1949 in Troy to Yvonne E. (Overholser) Chaney of Troy and the late William F. Chaney.

In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his wife of 39 years: Jacquelyn "Susie" (Kelly) Chaney; children: Kelly Marie Hahn and Bowen Chaney, both of Troy; sister: Becky Chaney of Troy; brother: Jeff (Deb) Chaney of Piqua; brothers-in-law: Mike (Jeanne) Kelly of Kettering and Patrick (Kathy) Kelly of Troy; grandchildren: Jack Chaney and Ryan and Matthew Hahn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Greg was a member of Troy Church of the Brethren, Troy Elks #833 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #971. He was a 1968 graduate of Troy High School. Greg received his Bachelor's Degree from Miami University and his Master's Degree from University of Dayton. He retired from the Tipp City Board of Education. Greg coached varsity football at Tipp City High. He was an avid Bengals fan.

Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Troy Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jon Keller officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Troy Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, 1431 W. Main Street, Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.