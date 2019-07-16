SIDNEY — Gwen (Ellis) Grove, of Sidney, Ohio, was born on Jan. 7, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, to Edward and Ellen (Woodcock) Ellis.

She graduated from Niles, OH High School in 1941 and earned a BA degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Wittenberg University of Springfield, Ohio, in 1945. She married John Queen that same year, and her precious sons are Thomas W. and David E. Queen. Both live in the Washington, DC area, along with Tom's partner, Karen Ringstrand, and David's wife, Sharon Ann Queen.

In 1980, Gwen married the late Emory H. Grove of Troy, Ohio. Her beloved stepchildren and spouses from this marriage are Deanna and Jim Riley, of Troy, Pat and Don Grove, of Cincinnati, Jane Devine, of Batavia, Ohio, and Debra and John Grove, of Troy.

Gwen taught school in Warren, Ohio and Princeton and Kewanee, Illinois, before a fulfilling 17-year career teaching social studies and other subjects at Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. Gwen retired from teaching in 1986.

In 2000, she and Emory moved to the Dorothy Love retirement community where they enjoyed many happy years together. She and Emory were proud members of the First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Gwen was a long time active member of the American Association of University Women and engaged in numerous volunteer efforts and study groups at Dorothy Love.

She is survived by her sons, stepchildren, and spouses, as well as 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Her body has been donated to Wright State University Medical School.

A memorial service will be held at Dorothy Love retirement community at a later date.

The family requests that any remembrances take the form of charitable donations, such as the Dorothy Love Life Care Fund, First Presbyterian Church of Troy's Deacon's Fund, Heifer International, or any other charity that is special to you.