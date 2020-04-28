SIDNEY – H. Irene Vonderhuevel, age 92, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 4:20 a.m. at Heritage Center in Minster.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1927, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late John E. and Lillian Louise (Mount) Carder. On July 2, 1948, she married Charles A. Vonderhuevel, who preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2002.

She is survived by five children, Rebecca (Rick) Parlette, of Lima, Shirley (Leon) Latimer, of Sidney, Bonnie (Doug) Rapp, of Piqua, Harry (Nancy) Vonderhuevel, of Sidney, and Sarah (Ron) Ricker, of Cloverdale; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; and six step-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters and one grandson.

Mrs. Vonderhuevel retired in 1990 from Norcold as an assembler after 17 years of service. She also worked part-time as a clerk at the Pharm. She was a member of the former Port Jefferson United Methodist Church.

A private funeral service will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor David Ramming officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery in DeGraff.

Condolences may be expressed to the Vonderhuevel family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.