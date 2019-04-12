PLEASANT HILL — Hannah M. Hill, age 77, of Pleasant Hill, passed away April 11, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born September 29, 1941, in Christiansburg, Ohio, to her parents Henry & Missouri (Rose) Allen.

She graduated from Christiansburg-Jackson High School. On June 29, 1968, she married Nelson Hill and together they raised their family and shared a life for over 50 years. Hannah enjoyed going to her grandchildren's events and sewing for and supporting the band.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Nelson Hill; children and their spouses Julie & Richard Trucksis of Bradford, Jodi Hill of Pleasant Hill, Jennifer & Lee Rademachir of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren Kyle Wolfe, Anna Wolfe, Brendan Rademachir, Dalton Trucksis; siblings Violet Stager of Tipp City, Carolyn & Virgil Mitchell of Christiansburg; sister-in-law Deana Allen of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Bill Allen; brother-in-law Carl Stager.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, April 15, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Eugene Oburn will officiate with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

