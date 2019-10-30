FLETCHER — Harold R. Tobias, age 93, of Fletcher, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in his residence.

Born on June 2, 1926 in Covington, Ohio, Harold was a son of the late Perry and Lula (McConnell) Tobias. He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Woods; sons, Don (Tina Thomason) of New Carlisle, OH, Dave (Vikki) of Tennessee, and daughter Susan (Mark) Lambert of Piqua.

He will be missed by his grandchildren Hannah , Doug, and Macy, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Velma Thompson, Lucille Karns, and Virginia Brinkman.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, OH. Burial will be in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.