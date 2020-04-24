TROY — Harold V. Welker, age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit after a short illness.

He was born on September 13, 1931 in Mason County, WV to the late B.V. and Goldie (Hayes) Welker.

Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years: Carol M. (Zeigler) Welker; son: Paul R. "Bobby" (Friend: Angela Adams) Welker of Troy, OH; daughter: Lisa (Ian) Coyle of Troy, OH; grandsons: Anthony (Joe) Welker and Matthew Welker; siblings: Hilda Lawrence of Port Orchard, WA; Linda(Frank) Edmisten of Troy, OH; Richard (Judy) Welker of Ludlow Falls, OH; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Welker Meade of Bradford and Shirley Welker Hynes of Troy and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Laura Jean Welker; brothers: Jim, Larry and Guy Welker and sister: Chloda Francis.

Harold was a graduate of Staunton School. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War.

Harold was a member of Lost Creek United Church of Christ. He retired from Hobart Corporation in 1994 and later from Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Harold was a longtime member of Troy Emergency Crew.

He loved the outdoors and traveling. Harold especially loved his family.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

