LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Heather Dawn Manning-Hoff, Age 42 of Las Vegas, NV Passed away March 25, 2019 following a hard battle with cancer.

She was born October 19, 1976 in Dayton, Ohio. She was raised and lived most of her life in Indiana.

Heather leaves behind her loving husband Michael Hoff; Daughter Aubrie Manning; Brother Scott Lucas; Sister Kari (Shannon) Witowski; Father Randy (Connie) Manning; Father-in-law Michael (Debra) Hoff, Sr.; Brothers-in-law Colby Scott; Bryan (Susan) Hoff; multiple nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother Karen Tucker.

Heather was an animated, creative and humorous woman.

She was very skilled with her home décor crafting that helped build Atta Girl Creations. Heather enjoyed Art, Music, Casinos and most of all laughing.

She will be terribly missed and her memory cherished.

A Celebration of Life will be held at: Troy Church of the Nazarene 1200 Barnhart Rd, Troy Ohio Saturday May 18, 2019 Family will be accepting visitors 2pm-5pm with services following at 5pm.