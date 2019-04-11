Troy Daily News
Obituary
Helen Gheen

TROY — Helen Gheen, age 95, of Troy, died April 11, 2019. She was born Aug, 6, 1923 in Philadelphia, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodger A Gheen, on Oct. 18, 1978.

She is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-laws, Ronald and Kathy Gheen of Fair Oaks, CA, and Daniel Gheen and Joyce Lightner of Troy; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Jack Headapohl of Tipp City, and Tricia and Matt Goins of Simpsonville, KY; 9 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Church.

She worked as a sales associate at several retail stores in Troy, and retired from Elder Beerman's in Piqua in 2002.

She graduated from Kensington High School in Philadelphia, PA 1941 & Philadelphia Institute of Stenotype in 1943.

A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St Patrick's Church in Troy. Family will be available at 10:30.

The family requests no flowers. Contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church or Hospice of Miami County.
Published in Troy Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
