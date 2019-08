SIDNEY — Helen K. Gusching, 91, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A Mass of Services will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 12. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery in McCartyville.

Visitation will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 to 3 P.M., and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M.