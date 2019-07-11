PIQUA — Helen L. Pryfogle Robbins, 97, of Piqua, passed away at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born February 16, 1922 in Piqua to the late Nick and Elizabeth (Schutz) Lay.

She eloped with George D. Pryfogle on September 28, 1940, he preceded her in death April 28, 1983. She then married a dear friend, Roddy E. Robbins October 13, 1990, he preceded her in death May 23, 1994.

Survivors include a daughter, Debora "Debbie" (Dale) Robbins of Piqua; two grandsons, Brad (Angela) Robbins, Brian (Pam) Robbins; four great grandchildren, Gavin, Kaylee, Kirk, Julianne; and many nieces and nephews including, Barbara Ann Besecker, Linda Kittle, Connie Caserta, Nancy Kaeck, and Mary Bair. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marcia Ann Pryfogle, a brother Henry Lay and a sister Dorothy Perry.

Helen was a 1940 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked at Hobart Bros. in Troy while her husband served with the United States Air Force during World War II. In 1956 she began working with the Ohio Bell Telephone office in Piqua, a career which would span twenty-seven years until her retirement from its Dayton office.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends along with traveling all over the Country on bus trips with the Piqua Leisure Club and Vandalia Senior Citizens.

She was a life long member of St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church and enjoyed memberships with the Telephone Pioneers and the YWCA of Piqua.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Dale Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356 or the Piqua Education Foundation, P. O. Box 201, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.