TIPP CITY — Henry Etta Cline, age 94, formerly of Troy and more recently of Tipp City, OH passed away on December 31, 2019.

Henry Etta was born on June 11, 1925 in Mason County, KY to the late Asa T. and Edna (Dickson) Saunders.

She was married to Bruce E. Cline for 60 years who preceded her in death on November 21, 2000.

Henry Etta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Diane Cline of Hudson, MA; daughter and son-in-law: Marsha and Steve Merritt of Troy, OH; six grandchildren and their spouses; eleven great grandchildren and her goddaughter.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Henry Etta was preceded in death by her sister: Mary Elizabeth Johnson and brother: Elmer Saunders.

She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy and the United Methodist Women of the church. She was a former member of the Alturian Club and the Troy Mothers Study Club.

She and her husband enjoyed being with their Sunday School friends and traveling with their travel buddies. The joy of her life was being with her husband and raising their two children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Henry Etta loved cooking and entertaining and later volunteering at SpringMeade Health Center.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH; First Place Food Pantry, 721 Lincoln Ave., Troy, OH or a charity of donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.