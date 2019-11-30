PIQUA — Herbert L. Hawkins Sr., 85 of Piqua, passed away at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 7, 1934 in Knoxville, Tennessee to late father, John Hawkins and late mother, Lady Cutler.

He married Bonnie M. Gambill May 17, 1958 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Herbert Hawkins Jr., Randy (Darla) Hawkins all of Piqua; two daughters, Connie (Tim) Barnhart of Sidney, Pamela (Robert) Kimbrell of Piqua; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

Mr. Hawkins was baptized by the late James Hembree from the Freewill Baptist Church in Bradford, Ohio. He started his work career as a Truck Driver from the Ryder Trucking Company. He then went on to work for the City of Piqua Sanitation Department, until his retirement. He enjoyed being with his family and visiting Flea Markets.

A service to honor his life will begin at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11-12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.