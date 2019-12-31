SPRINGFIELD — Holly Ann Reedy, age 56, of Springfield, formerly of Troy, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on August 12, 1963 in San Gabriel, CA to Paula (Brammer) Thomas of Maineville, OH and the late Jim Williams.

In addition to her mother, Holly is survived by her husband of 17 years: John E. Reedy; three children: Caty (Dan) Michael of Indian Lake, OH, Lindsay Bryan of Vandalia, OH and Crystal Reedy of Athens, OH; three sisters: Casey Shirey of Loveland, OH, Melinda Wanat of Shirrels Ford, NC and Melanie Beane of Troy, OH; and three grandchildren: Brayden Redd and Gia Johnson, both of Vandalia, OH, and Grayson Michael of Indian Lake, OH.

Holly was a graduate of Troy High School. She was a stenographer with Clark County Common Pleas Court. Holly spent many years showing quarter horses, which was the second love of her life next to her husband who she said many times, "Made a great horse show boyfriend!". She loved crafting and gardening, but her biggest hobby was bringing sunshine and joy to all who met her.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH. Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Hospital, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 or Hospice of Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.