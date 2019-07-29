TROY — Howard A. Shaneyfelt, 93, of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 26th at StoryPoint Troy.

Born December 26th, 1925 in Troy, Ohio to the late Earl & Lucille Shaneyfelt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Shaneyfelt (Berhle) of Troy, Ohio; children: Cindy Jo Merritt (Max) of Charleston, South Carolina; Bruce Edward Shaneyfelt of Troy, Ohio, and Karen Ann Shanefelt (Joe Abad) of San Francisco, California; grandchildren: Dawn (Robb) Baker, Heather (Todd) Bolton, Missy (Dave) Herrmann, Brandon (Samantha) Merritt, Jessica Abad, and Liz Abad.; brothers: Eugene (Joanna) Shaneyfelt and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Claude Shaneyfelt.

He was a graduate of Troy High School and enlisted in the US Navy at the age of eighteen. He trained as a Corpsman in Pensacola, Flordia & San Diego, California then was stationed at the island of Guadalcanal during World War II.

After he left the military he attended the University of Denver studying civil engineering. He spent time in Alaska working on the Alaskan Railroad and upon his return to Troy, OH he was employed with Waco and then AO Smith Electric Motors for 35 years.

He enjoyed dancing, gardening, shopping and spending time with his wife.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.