Hubert H. Vulgamore, a lifelong farmer and former owner of Vulgamore Lime Spreading of St. Paris, OH passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 22, 2019 at the age of 87 at Hearth & Home in Urbana, OH after along battle with failing health.

Hubert was born on September 23, 1931 in Jasper, OH (Pike County) to the late Ernest Smith and Willa Mae (Riley) Vulgamore. Wife, Wanetta (Wise) Vulgamore preceded Hubert in death after 64 years of marriage in 2016. He is survived by his five children: Steve (Linda) Vulgamore, John (Valerie) Vulgamore, Jeanne (Kris) Shroyer, Janet (Dan) Kaffenbarger, and Scott (Janet) Vulgamore; along with 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Hubert grew up during the depression, the only son of Ernest and Willa. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War, where he served as an Intelligence messenger, dispatching orders from senior officers in the command center to the front lines. He earned several commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and UN Service Medal. After the war Hubert went into business with his dad, serving farmers in a three county area by spreading lime and fertilizer on their fields. After the untimely death of his dad, he took over the business.

Hubert served as a Johnson Township trustee for eight years and was very proud of playing a role in building the firehouse in St. Paris in 1976. He had a passion for bowling, playing cards, watching the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals, plus cheering on the Graham Falcons and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved to vacation with family and friends in Glen Lake, MI where he listened and danced to Polka music. He and Wanetta enjoyed winters in Florida.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the dedicated aides for showing such love, care and kindness toward dad while at home and to the nurses and aides of Hearth & Home, Urbana, OH, for your compassion and care.

Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, OH 43072 from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 to reminisce, support each other and just visit. Funeral Services will be held at the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Pastor Aaron Samples and Pastor Mark Atterholt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Rd, St. Paris, OH with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Grafton UMC, St. Paris & Grace Baptist Church, Urbana. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com