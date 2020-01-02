PIQUA — J. Stephen "Steve" Greggerson, 71, of Piqua, passed away at 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born January 15, 1948 in Montgomery County to the late Harold and Bernadette (Christman) Greggerson.

He married Marlene Kaye Beck who preceded him in death April 15, 2005. He then married Mindy (Headley) Hill September 27, 2008, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Charles Stephen (Misael Rios) Greggerson of Vancouver, Washington; step-children, Brad (Kelli) Hill of Piqua, Laura (Dustin) Masteller of Coral Gables, Florida; seven grandchildren, Kloee, Kim, Karter, and Kolton Hill, Aiden, Mason, and Ryder Masteller; a sister, "Toot" Pope of Miamisburg; a brother-in-law, Loren (Carol) Beck of Greensburg, Indiana; a father-in-law, Don Headley of Piqua; and pets, Shadow, Roscoe, Daisy, Cali, Thomas, Percy, Lacy, Buddy, Sam, Sebastian, Bentley and Allie.

Steve graduated Miami University with a Bachelors degree in Social Studies Education, and earned two Masters degrees from the University of Dayton in Elementary and Secondary Administration.

He retired from the Piqua City School District following a storied career that spanned thirty-one years, which included Teaching and Administration. Recently, he established the Mercantile store in Downtown Piqua with his wife Mindy.

He was active with the Piqua Heritage Festival, served on the Piqua City School Board, and was a member of the Miami Valley Corvette Club.

He loved animals, particularly dogs and cats, music including playing the string bass, photography, and working with the students who would visit the Johnston Farm for tours and Canal Boat rides.

He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, and his community. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday January 6, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Wills officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Rd. Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.