PIQUa — Jack L. Reed, 90, of Piqua, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the VA in Dayton.

He was born in Troy on Feb. 6, 1930, to Albert Finley Reed and Evora Jane Reed (Abshire).

He married Dorthea M. Reed on May 24, 1952, and she preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters – Deborah L. Reed of Cincinnati and Lisa L. Seas (Darrell) of Piqua; and one son, Douglas L. Reed (Robin) of Piqua; 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffery L. Reed.

Jack was a graduate from Troy High School 1948, lettered in Golf & Football.

He attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where he met his future wife, Dorthea (Dottie) Mae Harnish.

Enlisted in the US Navy in 1950 and served during the Korean Conflict.

His passion for food service guided his professional endeavors throughout his career, including various restaurant ownerships and management opportunities and specific to the Piqua area are: Food Service Director – Piqua Memorial Hospital; Food Service Director – Upper Valley JVS; Food Service Director – Piqua City Schools; and Manager - Duff's Smorgasbord, Piqua OH location.

A Memorial service at Greene Street United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 14. Visitation will be at Greene Street United Methodist Church from 2:00 – 3:00 PM. Saturday.