TROY — Jack R. Clawson, age 89, of Troy, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Brookdale of Troy.

He was born on October 24, 1929 in Troy to the late Royce and Jessica (Short) Clawson. Jack married Mary Lee (Mumford) Clawson on June 3, 1950 and they were married for 65 years. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2015.

Jack is survived by his three children: Karen Clawson Puryear of Haines City, FL; Sharon Clawson Lis of Oviedo, FL and Jeffry Clawson of Troy, OH; eight grandchildren: Darci Puryear of Louisville, KY; Lyndsay Puryear White of Los Angeles, CA; Ian Lis of Oviedo, FL; Hannah Lis Siegel of Oviedo, FL; Jillian Lis of Oviedo, FL; Jessica Price of Troy, OH, Aaron Clawson of Aurora, IN and Amber Deavers of Dayton, OH; and seven great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jack was preceded in death by one half-sister: Nancy Hampton.

Jack graduated from South Shore High School in Chicago, IL. He also attended Troy and Lostcreek schools. Jack was a member of First United Church of Christ in Troy. He worked at Hobart Manufacturing Company where he served in several positions before retiring after 42-plus years as Director of Hobart Commercial Education and National Service. He was recognized as Boss of the Year in 1966 by the ABWA.

Jack was a member of Troy Fish and Game. He was an avid hunter of both small and big game. Jack was a well-known fisherman, having made 50 trips to Canada and 35 fly-in trips into North Ontario.

He was a member of National Model Railroader Association. Jack was also a former actor with Troy Civic Theatre. He loved traveling and camping and was a world traveler. Jack was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home with Rev. Lauren Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.