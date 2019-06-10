PIQUA — Jackie Hamilton Sr, 62, of Piqua, passed away at 9:43 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born January 17, 1957 in Redbush, Kentucky to the late Roy and Maxie (Ferguson) Hamilton.

Surivors include three sons, Kyle (Rachel Sauvie) Hamilton of Houston, Jackie Hamilton Jr of Greenville, and James Hamilton of Lima; five grandchildren, Alena, Blake, Libby, Kyle and Damon; one brother, Kenneth Hamilton; and a close friend, Cathy Knisley. He was preceded in death by one brother, James Williams; and two sisters, Virginia Lawrence and Zelda Ferguson.

Mr. Hamilton was a valued employee of Ashland Oil Company and Hartzell Hardwoods. He loved to spend time with his grandkids as well as family and friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.