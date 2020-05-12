Jacque Lynn Burelison, age 83 of Piqua, formerly of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home. Jacque was born on June 6, 1936 in Farmland, Indiana to the (late) Cedric & Elma Jean (Cougill) Amburn; a graduate of Stoney Creek High School; she enjoyed board games and playing card; and loved her cats and dogs. Preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Cody Burelison; and sister, Cheryl Bond. Jacque is survived by her children, Steve & Joni Burelison of Bradford, Teresa & Jeff Rudy of Tipp City, Thomas & Jennie Burelison of Bradford; six grandchildren, Keesha & Craig Sucher, Josh & Emily Burelison, Dallas & Lindsey Burelison, Jordan & Heather Burelison, Taylor Rudy, & Nick Rudy; five great-grandchildren, Peyton & Brody Sucher, Karlie Burelison, Grey Burelison, Brinly & Bristol Burelison; two sisters, Barbara Rearden and Linda Taboski, both of Winchester, IN; other relatives and friends. Private services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Miami County Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at. www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.