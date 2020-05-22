DENVER, Colo. — James Albert Elliott, 69, of Piqua, OH died peacefully in his home Wednesday evening, May 13th, 2020 in Denver, CO. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Elliott; siblings, Judith Young, Thomas Elliott, Stephen Elliott and Kathleen Atterbury. Jim was the fourth child of the late Albert Milton Elliott and Bernadette Marie Laufer. He was a Vietnam veteran, a risk-taker, smile-giver and friend-maker until the last of his days. While there will not be a service during the current circumstances the family suggests honoring his spirit by performing a random act of kindness. May he forever be smiling down on us.



