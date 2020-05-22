James Albert Elliott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENVER, Colo. — James Albert Elliott, 69, of Piqua, OH died peacefully in his home Wednesday evening, May 13th, 2020 in Denver, CO. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Elliott; siblings, Judith Young, Thomas Elliott, Stephen Elliott and Kathleen Atterbury. Jim was the fourth child of the late Albert Milton Elliott and Bernadette Marie Laufer. He was a Vietnam veteran, a risk-taker, smile-giver and friend-maker until the last of his days. While there will not be a service during the current circumstances the family suggests honoring his spirit by performing a random act of kindness. May he forever be smiling down on us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved