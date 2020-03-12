PIQUA — James Bolen, 89, of Piqua, died at 5:30 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. He was born May 1, 1930 in Freeburn, Kentucky to the late John and Bonnie (Bledsoe) Bolen.

He married Mildred Love May February 9, 1955 in Troy; she preceded him in death December 1, 2010.

Survivors include two daughters, June Trollinger of Dayton, Rita (Benny) McNeil of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Donald (Lori) Bolen of Dublin; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three brothers, Frank (Kathleen) Bolen of Columbus, William (Donna) Bolen of Columbus, Roger Bolen of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Lois Paquette of Waxlawn, North Carolina, Garnet Bolen of Williamson, West Virginia; and his best friend for many years, Bob (Shirley) Card of Sidney. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Trollinger; three bothers, John, Charles, Kenny; one sister, Margaret Adkins; and an infant daughter, Dana Bolen.

Mr. Bolen was a 1949 graduate of Matewan High School in West Virginia. He was a United States Army and Air Force Veteran.

He was an active member at Mid-County Church of Christ. He worked as a slitter operator for Jackson Tube; from which he retired after 22 years.

He enjoyed fishing, collecting and recycling cans, and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He loved to travel and had taken multiple mission trips with his church.

He loved to fix bicycles and send them to children in Haiti as well as fixing lawn mowers, which he did for nearly 30 years.

A service to honor his life will begin at 12 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Minister Ralph Royce officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10-12 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mid County Church of Christ Thursday School, 1518 N. Dorset Rd. Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.