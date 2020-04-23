PIQUA — James F. Bradley, 82, of Piqua passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at 10:14 am Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 9, 1937 in Piqua to the late James E. and Marjorie (Polhamus) Bradley.

He married Sandra J. Hughes July 30, 1968 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Darla (Ranzie) Gambill of Piqua; four sons, Duane (Missy) Shaffer of Fletcher, Gary (Lori) Bradley, John (Sheila) Bradley both of West Milton, Jim (Colleen) Bradley of St. Marys; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara (Wayne) Mullens of Conover. He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Bradley; one daughter, Leann Bradley; and one grandson, Ranzie E. Gambill.

Mr. Bradley was a 1956 graduate of Brown Local High School. He worked for many years as a heavy machinery operator for Frantz Brothers.

He was a member of Local Union 18. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, The Loyal Order of Moose, The Free & Accepted Masons Lodge 217 and the Scottish Rite.

He enjoyed bowling, being in the country to fish and shoot, and playing cornhole. He loved to be outside either playing, grilling or working in his yard. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren who he loved to play pranks on.

He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his love of family. He will be deeply missed.

A service to honor his life will be held at 10 am Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.