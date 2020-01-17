TROY — Fox, James J. beloved husband, father and grandfather of Troy passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit surrounded by his family and friends. Born February 8, 1937 in Troy to the late James Nelson Fox and Martha Mildred {Brewer} Fox. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Margy {Heffner}Fox, sons, Bryan (Marsha) Fox, West Milton, and Chris (Jeanne) Fox, New Carlisle; daughters Cheryl (Richard) Bender, Tipp City and Michele (Matthew) Willis, Xenia and brother, Marvin (Linda) Fox, Troy. Grandchildren Rhys, Jamie (Rachel), Dakota, Matthew, Nick, Heather and Mike plus four great grandchildren.

James graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1955. He was in FFA and Boy Scouts. James was a dairy farmer and also worked for TWA airline ground crew and Emery Freight. He was a faithful member of Tipp Church of the Nazarene. For many years he cut the church's grass and was lovingly known by the preschool children as the 'Mow Man'. He and Margy enjoyed traveling, antiquing, studying the Bible - especially Revelations for James. He was a man of few words and a great smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 21 at the Tipp Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City with Pastor Rachel Kuhn officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, January 20 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City and 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Donations may be made in loving memory of Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com