SAINT PARIS — James L. "Jim" Mulroney, age 47, of Saint Paris, OH passed away peacefully at 10:36 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 in his residence.

Born on May 12, 1972 in Troy, OH, Jim is the son of Emmett L. and Kay A. (Harvey) Mulroney.

He is also survived by two sisters, Julie (Theresa) Ferrante of Fairborn, OH, Katie (Joe) Dubiel of Ortonvile, MI, two nieces, Samantha Cunningham of Louisville, KY, Katelynn Dubiel and a nephew Joshua Dubiel of Ortonville, MI.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Mulroney, his paternal grandparents, Wilson and Helen Mulroney, and his maternal grandparents, Lowell and Pearl Harvey.

Jim attended Lawnview of Urbana and Graham High School, St. Paris. He also worked at Lawnview Industries of Urbana.

Jim will be remembered as being ornery and he liked to tease and make jokes. His favorite color was yellow and he loved Santa Claus.

He has been a blessing and has touched many lives, and he will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris. Charles Davis will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, St. Paris, OH. There will be a time of visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday in the funeral home. All are invited to the Mulroney residence following the funeral services.

